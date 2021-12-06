Guwahati: 50.86 km Stretch of Narengi-Bhakatgaon Road Renames After Homen Borgohain

Chief Minister Dr. HimantaBiswaSarma inaugurated and rededicated the newly christened 50.86 Km Narengi to Bhakatgaon section of the State Highway 3 in Guwahati after Homen Borgohain at Birkuchi on Monday.

Inaugurating the road in Guwahati, CM Sarma said that as a tribute to the multifaceted personality of none other than Homen Borgohain, renaming the road after this multi-faced genius will ensure smooth and seamless connectivity in the area. Stating state government’s decision of presenting sports, literary, artiste pension on three important days, CM Sarma said that on the birthday of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah, Sports Pension is conferred, on Silpi Divas Artiste Pension and on the birthday of Homen Borgohain Literary Pension will be given. With the presentation of Literary Pension on December 7, the award will assume a new importance.

Homen Borgohian was a legend and his demise dealt an irreparable loss to the society. Reaching the zenith of his success, he never lost touch with his birth place. For the development of Dhakuakhana he lent inspiration to all. From 1963 till death, Borgohain contributed immensely to all aspects of the society. His intellectual genius empowered the society and took it to a different height. His role in literary and journalistic world will also be a source of inspiration to the posterity.

