Guwahati: 6 Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Cadres Convicted By NIA Court

The six cadres of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) of Bangladesh who were arrested in the Barpeta module case in 2019 have been convicted by a NIA special court in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The NIA arrested Hafizur Rahman, Yaqub Ali, Shariful Islam, Mustafur Rahman, Hafiz Shafiqur Islam and Azharuddin Ahmed from Barpeta in 2019.

In January 2020, a chargesheet was filed against them.

Moreover, during their arrest, the NIA procured weapons and ammunition along with Jihadi literature from them in order to commit terrorist acts in pursuance of jihadi ideology.

As per reports, the NIA confirmed that the agency’s probe revealed they were members of JMB, a terror organization proscribed in India and Bangladesh.

As per the conviction order, under the Arms Act, Hafizur Rahman was sentenced to 2 years and 5 months imprisonment and was slapped a fine of Rs. 1000

Another accused was sentenced to 2 years in prison while others have been sentenced to up to two years in prison by the NIA court.

Today was the charge frame but in case of confession, the court pronounces punishment.

As per sources, these six trained JMB members had connections with JMB extremist Sahanur Alom. They were recruited by Sahanur Alom of Barpeta district, earlier arrested by the NIA while probing the Burdwan blast case of October 10, 2014.