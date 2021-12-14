Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: 6 Students in B Barooah College Test COVID-19 Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
One after another colleges in Guwahati are falling under the grip of COVID-19. After Gauhati University which reported 20 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, B Barooah College reported 6 cases of the virus.

The report came from State Level Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, Department of Microbiology, GMCH.

The health department has conducted the tests among the students in the college out of which 6 students have been tested positive of the virus.

However, the classes have not yet been cancelled by the authority.

