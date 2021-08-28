Guwahati: 7 Including Doctors Infected with ‘Scrub Typhus’

After COVID-19, Scrub Typhus disease has created terror among the patients at DRDO’s COVID hospital in Sarusajai as seven including doctors and health workers have been infected with the virus.

According to reports, out of the seven people, 4 who are infected with the infection are doctors. Soon after the detection of the virus among the doctors and staff, the state government has closed the hospital temporarily for 15 days and shifted 41 COVID patients to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The GMCH authority informed that 4 doctors and 3 health workers have been infected with Scrub Typhus.

Notably, the DRDO COVID hospital was inaugurated on June 10 at the cost of Rs. 22 crore. However, the state government has declared the hospital as closed for maintenance and to make it germ-free.

Reports have stated that the disease has been detected due to unhygienic environment in the hospital. A total of 1,079 patients have been treated in the hospital so far since its opening.

The GMCH authority further informed that this disease spread to human bodies from rats and suffer from fever and the body gets black mark after being infected with the disease.

Meanwhile, Dr. Achyut Baishya, Principal cum Chief Superintendent of GMCH said that the disease is not very dangerous. “The doctors and health workers who are infected with Scrub Typhus were treating the COVID patients and they have recovered after taking only antibiotic. At least 50 people in different parts of the state are infected with Scrub Typhus,” Dr. Baishya said.

Dr. Baishya further informed that the death rate is zero and therefore people should not panic and should remain alert and maintain hygiene.

