Guwahati: 7,200 Capsules Of Narcotic Tablets Seized In Major Bust At ISBT

Gorchuk Police detained one man and seized narcotic tablets from his possession in an operation conducted at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The police reportedly raided a night super bus headed to Mankachar in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar District last night.

Meanwhile, the person arrested in connection with the case has been identified as Mansur Ali. Police recovered 7200 capsules of narcotic SAMPFX+ tablets from him.

He has been accused of smuggling the cache of tablets from Guwahati’s Dhirenpara to Mankachar. The seized narcotic tablets are believed to be having a market value above 5 lakhs.



Images Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Guwahati Police

The Guwahati Police informed about the bust via Twitter. It wrote, “#WarOnDrugs A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS arrested one Mansur Ali from a Mancachar bound bus at ISBT today. A huge cache of NDPS contraband; 7200 capsules in 300 strips, was recovered from him. Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is on. #AssamAgainstDrugs”.

#WarOnDrugs



A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS arrested one Mansur Ali from a Mancachar bound bus at ISBT today. A huge cache of NDPS contraband; 7200 capsules in 300 strips, was recovered from him.



Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is on. #AssamAgainstDrugs pic.twitter.com/WNf5Oi9VRt — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) December 21, 2021

Notably, Assam Police under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has waged a war against the drugs menace in the state. Drugs worth crores have been recovered and many arrests have been made across the state in its crackdown.

ALSO READ: 6,317 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In India, Omicron Tally At 213