Guwahati: 7,200 Capsules Of Narcotic Tablets Seized In Major Bust At ISBT

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Police Arrest 1 With Narcotic Tablets

Gorchuk Police detained one man and seized narcotic tablets from his possession in an operation conducted at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The police reportedly raided a night super bus headed to Mankachar in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar District last night.

Meanwhile, the person arrested in connection with the case has been identified as Mansur Ali. Police recovered 7200 capsules of narcotic SAMPFX+ tablets from him.

Related News

Assam: Cattle Smuggling Vehicle Crashes Into Electric Pole…

6,317 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In India, Omicron Tally At…

Guwahati: 70 Year Old Man Found Dead In Bedroom

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’,…

He has been accused of smuggling the cache of tablets from Guwahati’s Dhirenpara to Mankachar. The seized narcotic tablets are believed to be having a market value above 5 lakhs.

  • FHJCZnoVUAMXchg
Images Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Guwahati Police

The Guwahati Police informed about the bust via Twitter. It wrote, “#WarOnDrugs A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS arrested one Mansur Ali from a Mancachar bound bus at ISBT today. A huge cache of NDPS contraband; 7200 capsules in 300 strips, was recovered from him. Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is on. #AssamAgainstDrugs”.

Notably, Assam Police under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has waged a war against the drugs menace in the state. Drugs worth crores have been recovered and many arrests have been made across the state in its crackdown.

ALSO READ: 6,317 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In India, Omicron Tally At 213

You might also like
Assam

Assam Election: Ranjit Kumar Dass Files Nomination from Patacharkuchi

Assam

Phani Sarma award To be Conferred to Aishwarya Kakati & Bhabesh Baruah

Assam

Witch hunting: Old couple killed, 7 including son detained

Assam

Ratan Tata and Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurate Digital Information Nerve Centre in…

Assam

Kamakhya Temple Closed Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

Assam

AJP Releases Party Flag and Draft Constitution