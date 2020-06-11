Guwahati: 8th APBN Jawan Tests COVID-19 Positive

A jawan of 8th APBN of Assam Police tested positive for COVID-19. The jawan identified as Anil Chandra Roy was in duty at different places in Guwahati.

The jawan was in a temporary camp at Netaji Vidyapith School at Maligaon. Chaos erupted in the camp after he has been infected with the virus as the camp comprises of 70-80 jawans.

Roy was suffering from cough and fever since 10-12 days after which his swab has been collected and tested at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He was tested positive on Wednesday.