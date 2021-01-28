Guwahati: AASU Stages Protest Over Petrol Price Hike

By Pratidin Bureau
All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday staged a protest against the hike in the price of petrol, diesel near Judge’s Field, Guwahati.

Protesting against the price hike, the students’ body also demanded the withdrawal of tax on fuel which has been issued during the Coronavirus pandemic time.

Speaking to reporters, the agitating AASU members said that the price of essential commodities have also been hiked due to the hike in price of petrol and diesel.

 Moreover, the students’ union said that they will stage massive protest if the government failed to reduce the price hike.

