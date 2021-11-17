Guwahati: Academic Conference On New Education Policy To Be Held On Nov 20, 21

At the academic conference, the education policy will be discussed separately with all the stakeholders in order to understand the different perspectives and to come up with an action plan.

An Academic Conference on the new Education Policy will be held at the GMCH Auditorium on 20-21 November.

The conference will be organised by the education department of the government of Assam in association with the Shankardev Education and Research Foundation. The new educational policy is expected to be discussed at length.

Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan will be present at the conference. Distinguished academicians from the state as well as the country, education ministers from the northeastern states, Vice-Chancellors, Principals, Headmasters, Teachers, and Management Committee officials will also be present at the two-day conference.

