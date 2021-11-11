Guwahati: AEC To Hold Workshop On Engineering Education & NEP

Assam Engineering College (AEC) on Friday will organise a workshop on aligning engineering and polytechnic education in line with the National Education Policy in Guwahati.

The workshop will be conducted in hybrid mode and it aims to create a roadmap for the implementation of the NEP in the context of engineering and polytechnic education of Assam.

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker, Biswajit Daimary, and Assam Education Department Advisor, Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, will inaugurate the workshop and deliver the inaugural remarks.

The principal of AEC, Dr. Atul Bora, will deliver the keynote on the theme of the workshop.

The workshop will be conducted by eminent experts and educators including innovator and mentor of AEC, Padmashri Dr. Uddhab Bharali, founder and managing partner of EduEnergy Singapore, Dr. Deepak L. Waikar, Dr. Hemanta Doloi from the University of Melbourne, and AICTE, Delhi, Faculty Development, Director. B. Venkat.

The plenary sessions will be held on diverse topics like multi-disciplinary curriculums, educational pedagogy, innovation, and skills.