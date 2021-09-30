Guwahati: AIDC DGM Suspended For Anomalies

Guwahati: The Deputy General Manager of Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDC), Jyotirmoy Barman, has been placed under suspension recently for alleged anomalies including negligence, and dereliction of duty.

An official notification issued by the Managing Director of AIDC on September 16 read that as per a decision taken during a meeting of the Board of Directors, Barman has been, “placed under suspension with immediate effect pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding as per Rule 20 of the AIDC Employees Conduct, Discipline, and Appeal Rules, 1985”.

Further, during the tenure of suspension, Barman will be allowed “to draw subsistence allowance as per Rule 21 of AIDC Employees Conduct, Discipline, and Appeal Rules, 1985”.

As per sources, Barman was issued a series of show cause notices, however, on failing to respond within the stipulated timeframe, the AIDC board of directors at their 302nd meeting, took a resolution to order a suspension.

Barman has been charged with several allegations including submission of a false note to the Company Secretary, AIDC, and delaying recruiting processes of the Corporation which has resulted in hampering the Corporation’s work.