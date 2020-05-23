Guwahati airport ready to welcome passengers

Domestic flights will resume operations from Monday (May 25) amid the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, the aviation ministry announced recently.

The government, as well as the airport authorities of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati, are undergoing full-fledged preparations to ensure basic preventive measures like social distancing are in place for the same.

Basic guidelines of social distancing are to be followed by everyone.

The airport would continue to work with the Airport Health Officer and State Health Department to conduct thermal screening of all arriving and departing passengers.

In line with government guidelines, airports have drawn up elaborate plans to maintain security and ensure preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus.