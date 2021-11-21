Guwahati: Akhil Gogoi Reaches Koinadhora Guest House To Meet CM Sarma

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi has reached Koinadhora State Guest House In Guwahati to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, Gogoi had informed on Facebook that he will be meeting CM Sarma at 6 pm to “discuss the overall development of Sivasagar district.”

“I will be meeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at 6 pm today evening at the Koinadhora State Guest House to discuss the overall development of Sivasagar district. Moreover, four memorandums covering covering various issues related to the development of Sivasagar have already been sent to the Chief Minister on November 17,” he said on Facebook.