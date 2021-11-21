Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Akhil Gogoi Reaches Koinadhora Guest House To Meet CM Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi has reached Koinadhora State Guest House In Guwahati to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, Gogoi had informed on Facebook that he will be meeting CM Sarma at 6 pm to “discuss the overall development of Sivasagar district.”

“I will be meeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at 6 pm today evening at the Koinadhora State Guest House to discuss the overall development of Sivasagar district. Moreover, four memorandums covering covering various issues related to the development of Sivasagar have already been sent to the Chief Minister on November 17,” he said on Facebook.

Related News

World Television Day 2021: Mulling Over The Real Idiot, The…

Guwahati: 2 Killed As Passenger Bus Hits Bike In Maligaon

3 Activists Of Lachit Sena Arrested For Extortion In…

Assam: Minor Boy Injured In Tiger Attack

gogoi 1
You might also like
Assam

Riyan fashions Rajasthan Royals win

Assam

Gold Recovered at Guwahati Railway Station

Assam

Assam: Special HSLC/AHM Exam to be Held from Oct 1

Assam

PM Modi Takes Stock of COVID Situation of 3 NE States

National

CAA Brought To Correct “Historical Injustice”: PM Modi

Assam

Assam Ferry Accident: Tribute To Parimita Das Statewide, Body Sent For Postmortem