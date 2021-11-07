Guwahati Gulped Alcohol Worth Rs 5 Crore On Diwali

The sale of liquior witnessed a massive jump in Guwahati during Diwali.

As per reports, alcohol worth Rs 5 crore was sold on November 4 and 5 in Guwahati city.

While Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 2,56,70,000 was sold on November 4, alcohol worth Rs 2,44,62,000 was sold on November 5.

A day ahead of Diwali (Wednesday), the demand for liquor increased in the city and reached its peak on Thursday evening on the next day.

There were also reports that some liquor shops on Thursday operated till late night past the 10 pm deadline.