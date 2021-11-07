Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati Gulped Alcohol Worth Rs 5 Crore On Diwali

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

The sale of liquior witnessed a massive jump in Guwahati during Diwali.

As per reports, alcohol worth Rs 5 crore was sold on November 4 and 5 in Guwahati city.

While Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 2,56,70,000 was sold on November 4, alcohol worth Rs 2,44,62,000 was sold on November 5.

Related News

Aryan Khan Postpones Questioning Session Citing Health…

Schools, Educational Institutions Shut Down After Heavy…

CBI Detains Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia’s Son,…

8 Day Cross State Bike Rally By Assam Rifles Flagged Off By…

A day ahead of Diwali (Wednesday), the demand for liquor increased in the city and reached its peak on Thursday evening on the next day.

There were also reports that some liquor shops on Thursday operated till late night past the 10 pm deadline.

You might also like
National

Lockdown: Assam Pilgrims Stranded at Mumbai

National

UGC makes PhD mandatory for post of Assistant professor

Assam

Nagarbera: Local vendor beaten up in case of moral policing

Assam

88th session of Sankaradeva Sangha starts today

Assam

Nagaland’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 49

Top Stories

How Xi Jinping will be entertained today!