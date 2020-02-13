Guwahati All Set To Host 65th Filmfare Award

Guwahati is all set to host the prestigious and glamorous award show, Filmfare Awards on February 15, 2020, and the list of actors who will attend the mega award has already been finalized.

Addressing a press conference today, ATDC Chairman, Jayanta Malla Baruah said that eight promos were made which focussed on ‘Awesome Assam’ to promote the Filmfare awards and the Awesome Assam has been beautifully screened in the Filmfare, said Baruah.

He further informed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is yet to confirm his presence in the award ceremony as he has undergone a knee surgery today while Big B Amitabh Bachchan has already confirmed that he will not be able to attend the ceremony due to his ill health.

The award will be hosted by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. Further, the audience is supposed to take their seats by 5:30 PM and the show will begin at 6:00 PM on February 15.

Among other A-list actors who will come to Guwahati for this mega event are- Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Sunny Leone, Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani, Radhika Apte, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rajkummar Rao, Ali Faizal, Manish Paul, Sooraj Pancholi, Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hedgre, Parineeti Chopra among others.

While the other tentative actors who are scheduled to come to Guwahati include Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Hema Malini, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

Further, as the award ceremony is exclusively organized by the Times Group, for the local media of Assam, special arrangements will be made for video and photojournalists where they will be able to interact with the stars at the airport itself.

Altogether, 150 Assamese artists and dancers including Aimee Baruah, Gayatri Mahanta, and Seuz Priya and Sita Moni Lakhar will perform in this mega event. There will be three performances focusing on Assamese culture- namely Bihu, Sattriya and one tribal dance performance.

Assam artists’ Zubeen Garg, Adil Hussain, Seema Biswas have also confirmed their participation in the Filmfare award.

It is to be mentioned that the Sarusajai Stadium will have a seating capacity of 7006 seats. Further, the celebrities who will receive the award will arrive in Guwahati on February 15 while the other performers will be here on February 14.

The ATDC Chairman further informed that most of the tickets have been sold through Book My Show and Awesome Assam but a few tickets of Rs. 3 lakh, 2 lakhs, and 1 lakh are remaining. He also said that more than 90% of people from Assam have bought the tickets.