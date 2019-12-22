Guwahati All Set To Host Khelo India Youth Games

The officials of the Khelo India Youth Games organising committee have decided to complete all the preparations for the third edition of the tournament by 31 December 2019 during a meeting in Guwahati on Sunday.

The event will be held from 10 January 2020 to 22 January 2020. Around 6,800 athletes are expected to participate in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The athletes will take part in a total of 20 sports with lawn ball and cycling being the new additions to the Khelo India Youth Games.

The CEO of the Games and Principal Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Government of Assam, Avinash Joshi stressed the fact that the work should be divided into seven-eight teams and the preparations should be carried out simultaneously.

“We are planning to finish all our preparations for the Khelo India Youth Games by 31st December. We are hoping for all the infrastructure to be ready before the next year commences. We will divide the entire work into seven-eight groups and ensure that all the preparations are carried out simultaneously,” said Joshi.

The officials discussed the tentative start and finish timings within which various sports will be hosted during the course of the day in the Khelo India Youth Games. In order to increase participation in the tournament, the organisers have decided that an athlete can take part in only one of the age categories – U-17 or U-21.

“All of us have come here to work out all the details. We have divided ourselves into teams and will focus on the venues in a dedicated manner in order to ensure that the Games are carried out brilliantly,” said Radhica Sreeman Chairperson, Games Technical Conduct Committee.