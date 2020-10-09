Guwahati: AMA Organizes 3 Day Bicycle Expedition

The Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) on Friday organized a 3 day bicycle expedition with an objective to promote eco-friendly mode of transport.

The seven member team under the leadership of Sudip Kumar Deka will set off from the association’s office at Ulubari, Guwahati and ride through North Guwahati, Mangaldai, Kalaigaon, Udalguri, Rowta to reach Orang National Park and finish the ride in Guwahati on October 11.

Post riding about 100kms on the first day, the team will be setting up a camp in the premises of Bhangabaruah Devalaya at Kalaigaon, a temple re-established in 1854 where the idols date back to the 7th century as per the Archeological survey of India.

On the second day, the team will be riding about 60kms via Udalguri town to reach Orang National Park and set up camp for the night, after which they will cover a distance of 140kms back to Guwahati via Kharupetia-Mangaldai.

The self supported cycling expedition team consists of AMA members hailing from different districts of the state.

The members are namely Manoj Kr Patowary from Barpeta, Dimpul Kakati and Parag Kr Rabha from Udalguri, Chandutpal Gogoi from Nagaon, Subash Ranjan Bora from Jorhat and Pranjal Dutta from Dhemaji.