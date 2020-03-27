GUWAHATI: Amid COVID Fury, Rise in theft cases worries citizens

Security services see increased demand amid COVID-19 lockdown theft concerns!

There’s been a sharp increase in demand for security services with many business owners nervous about theft during the lockdown.

The residents of the city are wondering whether a notorious gang of thieves has entered the metro district. The residents are anxious over the increase in such theft cases being reported in different parts of the city.



Police say they’ve noticed a slight increase in call-outs and will have more frontline officers on the beat during the lockdown. They say it is essential that people keep their doors locked and garages closed, and if you see anything suspicious to call 100.

The message remains to keep calm and stay at home.