Guwahati: Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday before leaving for Shillong to chair the plenary session of the North East Council paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Guwahati.

The Union Home Minister will also launch the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme for central paramilitary forces.

“I hope we all participate in PM Modi’s decision to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose and especially educate children & youth about Netaji’s life. May lakhs of children take inspiration from his life and contribute in the development of the country” Amit Shah said to ANI.

BJP’s Assam in-charge and Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda who is campaigning in Assam and managing Amit Shah’s rally proceedings said.

“The Home Minister will be visiting Assam for the second time in less than a month. Besides government programmes, including a meeting of the Bodoland Tribal Council area, he will also be reviewing the political situation and addressing a public rally organised by BJP at Nalbari,” Panda told ANI.

Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati at around 1 am on Saturday. Shah after returning from Shillong will hold meetings in Guwahati followed by two public meetings on Sunday in Kokrajhar and Nalbari.