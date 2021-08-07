Guwahati: Another Accused Shot While Fleeing Police Custody

A drug peddler was wounded in an encounter while fleeing police custody on Friday night. The accused while escaping even injured a constable in Guwahati.

In connection with Bharalamukh PS Case No. 652/2021, accused Kurban Ali (28) of Darrang, who was apprehended yesterday with suspected contraband heroin and other items including cash, gold, etc was leading the team of Bharalumukh police station to Matia under Azara Police Station to locate his associates; however, he tried to flee by injuring and snatching the carbine of constable Ashit Boro.

The accused had to be fired in order to recapture him and recover the arms. He was hurt in the leg.

As per reports, another two have been arrested in connection to the case.

Both the injured accused and injured Constable Boro were rushed to Azara Rural Hospital for treatment, from where the accused was shifted to GMCH as referred by Azara Hospital in a 108 Ambulance.

At least 15 suspected militants and criminals were shot dead in police encounters while escaping police custody, while 30 accused were injured.