Guwahati: Are You a Home Baker? Register Yourself to Win ‘Homebaker of the Year’ Title

Applications are invited for ‘Homebaker of the Year’, a part of the Guwahati Food Awards which will be held on December 19.

Homebaker of the Year is a unique initiative that precedes the Guwahati Food Awards that envisages encouraging and acknowledging the specific section of the baker community of Guwahati that takes professional orders from home.

In its fifth edition this year, this contest shall judge the participants in terms of presentation, creativity, taste, texture and innovation. In the wake of the pandemic, world over much attention has been accorded to the hygiene and safety standards of food. Hence this too shall be one of the cardinal parameters of judging the gastronomic fare brought forward by the individual participants this year. Each participant is required to present a celebration cake and a savoury item.

The winner of the contest who gets the coveted title ‘Homebaker of the Year’ shall berecognized at the gala event to be held at Vivanta by Tajon the 19thof December. He /she shall be felicitated with a memento and other incentives and engagement opportunities.

Guwahati has had a tradition of good local bakeries and now there is a growing trend of people who cater professionally to a clientele from home. The Homebaker of the Year is envisaged to recognize the culinary talent of this pool and lend a fillip to their entrepreneurial dreams by bringing them to the limelight.

The registrations for the contest are open now until 30th November. For registering yourself you can log into https://forms.gle/R732quk3WtEKAoeC6

