Guwahati: Arrested DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika Suffers Stroke, Admitted To GMCH

By Pratidin Bureau on October 7, 2021

Assam Police DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika, who was arrested on charges of having disproportionate assets, has reportedly suffered a stroke in Guwahati and was admitted to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) on Wednesday night.

He was later shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for better medication.

Hazarika was arrested on Tuesday by sleuths of CM’s special vigilance cell. During the investigation, it was found that Hazarika has disproportionate assets of around 164.80 per cent.

On Wednesday, Hazarika was sent to 10 days of police remand.

It is to mention that earlier in July, Hazarika was suspended by the state government for his numerous foreign trip since 2011 without obtaining prior permission from the government.

