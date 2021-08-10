Guwahati | Artisans Suffer Due to Decrease in Production of National Flags in KVIB

The artisans of Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) in Guwahati are now busy in producing national flags ahead of the 75th Independence Day. However, the production of flags has been decreased this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official of the Board, this year the production of National Flags is much less compared to the previous years. He said that the board has a target of 3,000 productions but only 2100 flags have been produced and distributed so far.

“The order we get for the flags are from few government offices, Khadi Private Organizations, and Assam government department,” the official said.

The official further stated that they used to get orders of flags from different organizations other than the government offices but this time they have received only a few orders due to the pandemic.

Last year also, Independence Day has been celebrated with a low key and this year too, it will be celebrated with a low key affair.

Previously, the schools used to celebrate Independence Day, Republic Day and the Khadi board used to send large numbers of flags to different schools and colleges across the state but last year and this year, the board has not received any such orders from the educational institutions as it remained closed since the pandemic started.

The Board appoints workers on a contractual basis to make the tri-colour since 15-20 years. The women belong to the economically weaker section and the money that they get is not enough but it keeps them busy in work which represents the symbol of India. But this year they have to suffer as the board didn’t receive orders for national flags.

“During Independence and Republic Day we make the tri-colour and in other seasons we make Kurtas, Pyjamas, Nehru Cap, Jacket etc. We don’t think of the money but we are happy keeping ourselves busy in a work which also makes us feel pride but this year the scenario is different as the work is very minimal due to the pandemic,” said one of the workers.

