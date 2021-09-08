Guwahati: Assam CM Inspects Old DC and Police Commissioner Bungalow

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the old DC Bungalow and Police Commissioner Bungalow in Guwahati as both the bungalows will be demolished to implement the river beautification project.

The long-pending project of Brahmaputra River beautification will be completed soon with the old DC bungalow already been renovated and converted into the Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre.

The Chief Minister while inspecting the bungalows announced that several police quarters will be reconstructed and many old quarters will be preserved. “The police quarters which are more than 100 years will be preserved and the others will be demolished from tomorrow,” CM Sarma added.

He further said that a memorial in the memory of the martyred police will be constructed replacing the quarters.

The visitors will also be able to enjoy the scenic beauty of River Brahmaputra very closely.

During his visit to the site, the Chief Minister also announced that the Dispur flyover will be inaugurated on Dipawali and the new road from Pandu to Kamakhya Temple will be inaugurated before Ambubachi next year.

