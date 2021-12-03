Guwahati: Assam Guv Unveils Statue of Dr. Rajendra Prasad at Raj Bhavan

Assam Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi on Friday unveiled a statue of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, first President of India at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

The statue was unveiled in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and grand-daughter of Rajendra Prasad, Tara Sinha who was present in Guwahati to participate in the programme.

The statue was unveiled on the occasion of 137th birth anniversary of Rajendra Prasad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India’s first President Rajendra Prasad on his 137th birth anniversary, hailing him as a person of unique talent who made distinguished contribution to the freedom movement.

The prime minister took to Twitter and said his (Rajendra Prasad’s) life dedicated to national interest will always be a source of inspiration for people.

“Tributes to the first President of independent India and the unique talent Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary. He made his special contribution in the freedom struggle of the country. His life dedicated in the interest of the nation will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen,” Modi tweeted in Hindi.

