Guwahati: Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Closed After 2 Teachers Detect Covid-19

Guwahati: Assam Jatiya Bidyalay in Noonmati has been closed for six days following the detection of two Covid cases, principal Ghanshyam Medhi said on Sunday.

In an official notice undersigned by the principal stated that RT-PCR test was conducted among the students, teachers, and staff on November 26 and 27. Based on the results published today morning, two teachers have tested positive for coronavirus.

The classes have been suspended from November 29 (Monday) to December 4 (Saturday).

However, the notification does not mention if classes will be conducted offline.

Last month, the Jatiya Vidyalaya School at Chabua in Dibrugarh district was shut down for a week by the district administration after four teachers and two students were found Covid-positive.

Further, earlier this month, a student of Little Flower School in Guwahati was infected with the deadly contagion.

Meanwhile, as of Saturday evening, Kamrup Metropolitan detected 58 new cases of coronavirus according to the data of National Health Mission.

