Guwahati: Assam Police Seizes Huge Amount of Drugs, 26 Lakh Cash

An operation against Drugs was carried out in Dharapur’s Majali by Guwahati and Azara Police on Tuesday.

Police Joint Commissioner Partha Sarthi Mahanta and ADCP Sanjeev Shaikia were also present in the operation.

The operation was carried out at the residence of Shafiqul Islam who is reportedly a resident of Majali, Dharapur.

As per sources, one lakh World is Yours, also known as Yaba tablets were seized during the operation.

The cost of the tablets is around Rs 2.55 crore. In addition to that, 26 lakh cash of Indian currency was also recovered by the police.

The Police have also seized the luxury vehicle with registration number AS 01 ET 7998 of Shafiqul Islam.

Sources informed that Shafiqul Islam has been involved in the drug trading for a long time.

Meanwhile, the Azara police had arrested Shafiqul Islam and are continuing their further investigation.

