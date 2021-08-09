Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: ASTC Employee Dies By Suicide Inside Office

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

An employee of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has allegedly died by suicide in the premises of his office in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area.

The deceased, identified as one Dhrubajyoti Thakuria, allegedly hanged himself in the generator room of the ASTC office today. He was working for the ASTC on a contractual basis for the past two years.

As per a report, he was a resident of Tihu in Nalbari district.

Related News

Gujarat: 8 Dead Including Children As Truck Rams Into Huts

Assam Tops The List Of Highest Number Of Beggars In NE

Last Date for Nominations for Padma Awards is September 15

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Couple of Ministers in…

Later, a team of Pan Bazar police recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Investigation into the matter is on.

Also Read: Major Terror Attack Averted As Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In J&K
You might also like
Health

Guwahati Unlock 1.0: Shopkeepers Need Not Carry COVID Test Results

Assam

Aizawl hosts ‘Walk in the Dark’

National

India To Lift Ban On UK Flights From Jan 8

Breakfast News

NEWS BREAKFAST @6

Assam

108 staff to go on indefinite strike from tonight

Assam

Dokmoka Mob Attack Case | Another two arrested