Guwahati: ASTC Employee Dies By Suicide Inside Office

An employee of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has allegedly died by suicide in the premises of his office in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area.

The deceased, identified as one Dhrubajyoti Thakuria, allegedly hanged himself in the generator room of the ASTC office today. He was working for the ASTC on a contractual basis for the past two years.

As per a report, he was a resident of Tihu in Nalbari district.

Later, a team of Pan Bazar police recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Investigation into the matter is on.