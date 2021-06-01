Guwahati Auto Dealership Firm Booked In Rs 168 Cr Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday booked Guwahati-based automobiles company in alleged bank fraud charges of Rs. 168.62 crore in IDBI bank.

The firm, Ghosh Brothers, based in the Betkuchi area of Guwahati City had submitted false and fabricated documents to obtain Rs 64 crore bank loan.

The investigative agency has filed an FIR against the firm and the four company promoters — Pranab Kumar Ghosh, Pratul Kumar Ghosh, Gita Rani Ghosh, and Prabir Kumar Ghosh — and Chartered Accountant Arunabha Chattopadhyay.

“It was further alleged that the accused availed loan by submission of false documents and also indulged in the diversion of money for the purpose other than for which the loan was sanctioned, and thereby caused a loss of Rs.168.62 crore (approx) as on January 31, 2021, to the bank,” CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said to news agency PTI.

The agency report also mentioned that as of July 1, last year, the outstanding balance of the firm was Rs.153.38 crore (approx) and the said account became NPA due to non-payment of dues to the bank, Joshi said.