Guwahati-Bangkok flights suspended

Nearly four months after the first flight between Guwahati and Bangkok, the Nok Air has decided to suspend its flight operations between the cities. According to reports, Nok Air has decided to suspend its service ‘temporally’ from January 20.

Though the exact reason behind the suspension of the flight services is not known; sources informed that the flow of passengers has come down in recent months.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the Spice Jet had suspended its flight services from Guwahati to Dhaka citing ‘operational reasons’. Following the suspension of Guwahati-Bangkok flight services, only two international flights would remain operational at the LGBI Airport at Guwahati – the Guwahati-Singapore and Guwahati-Paro flights.

This has been seen as a major failure for both Centre and Assam government’s initiatives to connect the Northeast region with the Southeast Asian countries.