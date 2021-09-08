Guwahati: Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra Reopens for Tourists

The Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra in Jalukbari, Guwahati reopened for visitors from today on the day of 95th birth anniversary of the Bard of Brahmaputra. Paying rich tribute to the legendary singer, Assam Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta announced the reopening of the Samadhi Khetra from today with COVID-19 protocol.

The Bhupen Hazarika Smadhi Khetra was closed for many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The visitors will be allowed to visit the site by maintaining COVID protocols.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to the Bard of Brahmaputra on his birth anniversary. The Chief Minister took to twitter to pay his rich tribute. “Paid rich tributes to legendary music maestro Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 95th birth anniversary. May the timeless and universal compositions of the Bard of Brahmaputra continue to inspire humanity for generations to come,” the CM tweeted.

