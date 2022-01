A major train accident took place in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri on Thursday evening at around 5 pm.

As per sources, the incident took place when the Guwahati-Bikaner Express was en route Guwahati from Rajasthan.

Reportedly, 15 bogies of the train derailed in the accident.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, rescue teams reached the spot and are carrying out ops. 15 passengers have reportedly been injured in the incident.

More details awaited.