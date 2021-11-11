Guwahati: BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Arrived For Hearing Of His Writ Petition

Challenging the case, Mr. Swamy had filed a writ petition with no. WP(C) 4186/2015. He had arrived in Guwahati for a hearing in that matter.

Senior advocate and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy arrived in Guwahati on Thursday to attend a hearing before the court in a pending petition. A writ petition was filed against him in 2015 for making controversial remarks in the Ayodhya case.

In a meeting in Guwahati in 2015, he had allegedly made questionable comments in the Ayodha case. The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) had filed a complaint at Latasil Police Station and a case was registered against him.

Challenging the case, Mr. Swamy had filed a writ petition with no. WP(C) 4186/2015. He had arrived in Guwahati for a hearing in that matter.

The judgment in the hearing has been reserved. Appearing before the media, Mr. Swamy said that the judgement has been reserved in the case.

Speaking about the Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh, he said that China has to be pushed back from Arunachal and that he had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take strong steps against China.

The previously published story had factual errors. We are sorry for the inconvenience. The earlier story has been removed.

