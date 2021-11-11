Guwahati: BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Produced In Court

The case with no. 4186/2015, will be heard today in Gauhati High Court. Cases were registered against the BJP leader under sections 120(b) and 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior advocate and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy arrived in Guwahati on Thursday to appear before the court in some pending cases. Cases were filed against him in 2015 for making controversial remarks against mosques.

In a meeting in Guwahati in 2015, he had said that a mosque is not a religious place, but a common house and this house could be demolished any time.

The city police had registered a case against him, based on the petition of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) at that time.

