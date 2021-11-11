Guwahati: BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Produced In Court

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy In Gauhati HC

The case with no. 4186/2015, will be heard today in Gauhati High Court. Cases were registered against the BJP leader under sections 120(b) and 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior advocate and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy arrived in Guwahati on Thursday to appear before the court in some pending cases. Cases were filed against him in 2015 for making controversial remarks against mosques.

In a meeting in Guwahati in 2015, he had said that a mosque is not a religious place, but a common house and this house could be demolished any time.

Related News

Karimganj: 10 Killed in a Road Accident at Patharkandi

ARPA Appeals State Govt To Return Covid Care Coaches to NFR

Assam BJP MLAs To Participate in a 3-Day Training Programme…

Dibrugarh: 12 Infants Had Close Shave After Fire Breaks out…

The case with no. 4186/2015, will be heard today in Gauhati High Court. Cases were registered against the BJP leader under sections 120(b) and 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code.

The city police had registered a case against him, based on the petition of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) at that time.

ALSO READ: ARPA Appeals State Govt To Return Covid Care Coaches to NFR

You might also like
Assam

Ramzan begins, Twitter floods with greetings

Assam

Majuli-Jorhat Ferry Services Resume

Assam

APCC Demands PM’s Visit to Assam

Assam

Village Rockstars releasing today

Top Stories

COVID Assam: Only 20% of Total Infected Cases Active

Assam

Ripun Bora Raised Several Questions To BJP Govt