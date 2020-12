Budram Madhab Satradhikar College principal allegedly died by suicide on Thursday in his flat situated near Games Village in Guwahati.

The deceased has been identified as Rajib Lochan Dutta from department of History at BMS College.

He is survived by his wife and a one-year-old child. The cause of behind the suicide is yet to be known.

Sadness surfaced among his students and loved ones after learning of his demise.