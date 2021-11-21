Guwahati: Bodo Translation Of The Book ‘Kanchan’ Released

Renowned writer and Vice President of Bodo Sahitya Sabha and Chief Guest, Dr. Dinanath Basumatary wrapped up the event by talking about the character.

Anindita Kalita

In a book launch event organised at Guwahati Press Club on November 21, the Bodo translation of the book ‘Kanchan’ by Uttara Bwiswmuthiary was released.

The book, originally written in Assamese, narrates the story of a girl named Kanchan who is incessantly cheated and sexually harassed by some narrow minded men.

Eminent personalities like Dr. Dinanath Basumatary, Vice President of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Padma Shri Dr. Mangal Singh Hazowary, Assamese journalist and the original writer of the book ‘Kanchan’ were present along with Uttara Bwiswmuthiary, a well-known Bodo short story writer, poet, and Bodo Women Writers Association’s first and founding president.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Bwiswmuthiary said that she had an interest in reading books by female writers and how Kanchan grabbed her attention. She highlighted about the character of Kanchan, how a simple woman from village comes to city in search of work but is criticized and exploited.

She especially thanked Dr. Mangal Singh Hazowary for constantly supporting her in her journey, adding that she also considered the work of Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia “bold” and wanted to translate his work.

The original author, Anuradha Sharma Pujari also spoke on the occasion. She talked about how art can connect people by highlighting her meet-up with Uttara Bswiswmuthiary for the very first time. She then briefed about her book ‘Kanchan’.

Padma Shri Dr. Mangal Singh Hazowary revealed interestingly how he worked as middle man between Uttara and Anuradha. He then spoke about the importance of translators in the literature community for carrying forward the value of art among writers.

Renowned writer and Vice President of Bodo Sahitya Sabha and Chief Guest, Dr. Dinanath Basumatary wrapped up the event by talking about the character. He talked about Kanchan and how a woman with ambition is questioned and judged, and not only in Assamese or Bodo culture but in every corner of the world.

Also Read: Guwahati: Parag Kumar Das Memorial Debate Competition Held At Rabindra Bhawan