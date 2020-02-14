Guwahati: Bollywood Singer Abhijeet to Perform Live in Concert Today

Renowned playback singer of Bollywood Abhijeet Bhattacharya is on a two-day visit to Guwahati to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Friday and will dazzle the crowd with his enigmatic voice today evening.

The singer also visited Maa Kamakhya temple today morning before enthralling the crowd with a live-in-concert at O2 open banquet above Bipanan Kshetra in Panjabari.

Arriving Guwahati on Thursday evening, the singer said that he often visit Guwahati and is familiar with the city.

The 90s singer who lent his voice to a number of box office hits including the famous Baadshah, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge movies expressed happiness to visit the city and added he is looking forward to meeting the jubilant crowd.