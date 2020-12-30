Guwahati Book Fair Inaugurated Today

Top StoriesRegional

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair has commenced from today onwards.

The book fair will last for over 12 days and is being held after a gap of two years. The entry into the book fair which is being held at the Assam Engineering Institute field at Chandmari would be free for all visitors. A total of 117 book stalls have been set up.

Beside Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Hrishikesh Goswami, his Media advisor has inaugurated the book fair.

Inaugurating the ceremony, Goswami said, “We were all confined in our houses during the COVID-19 situation. The book fair opened the door of knowledge to us. The book fair seems to be an oasis in the middle of the desert.”

Former Governor of Tripura and writer Tathagata Roy and writer Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi were also present at the inauguration event as chief guests.

Furthermore, the Publication Board Assam lifetime award 2019 will be awarded to writer Thaneswar Sharma. Also, renowned linguist, Dr. Ramesh Pathak would be conferred the Publication Board, Assam’s prestigious lifetime achievement award, 2020 for his contributions in the field of Assamese literature.

