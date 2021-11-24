Guwahati: Book Reading And Signing Event On Occasion of Lachit Divas

Anindita Kalita

A book reading and signing event of the book titled, “The Legend of Lachit Borphukan”, was organised on Wednesday at the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre (MBRHC) in the Pan Bazar area of Guwahati on the occasion of Lachit Divas. The author of the book, Nilutpal Gohain, a government officer from Assam, did the reading at the event.

Mr. Gohain had won the first edition of the ‘Half Baked Beans Co-author Project’ and achieved tremendous success through his poems and short stories. The book titled “The Legend of Lachit Borphukan” is the story of unsung war hero – Lachit Borphukan who led the Ahoms to face the Mighty Mughals in one of the largest naval wars in the history of India.

The book will soon be turned into a film or series by renowned production houses of movies like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, and ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, said Mr. Gohain while speaking at the event in Guwahati.

He then read the first chapter of the book, ‘The Spring Time of Life’ which dealt with the birth of Lachit Borphukan, mentioning the significance of this day, 24th November. He also read the last chapter, ‘The Final Engagement’ narrating the Saraighat War.

After the book reading, he went on to share his journey of how he started writing the book on his way to North Guwahati where he noticed Lachit Gorh Uchha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, and it got him thinking about the forts and monuments that he read in history books. Therefore, he made sure to preserve the stories and anecdotes of our ancestors and write it in a fictional way to make it interesting.

The book got published in June 2021. He anticipated that it would be a good book from Assam saying, “Lachit Borphukan is itself a brand”. He though mentioned that he had not expected such a huge acceptance.

