Guwahati Bound Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Bhutan

A Guwahati-bound private chopper, operated by Skyone Airways, was forced to make an emergency landing in Bhutan on Monday when the pilot noticed a technical fault after take-off from Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to a NDTV report, the chopper, Skyone MI-172, landed near Bhutan’s Nganglam helipad with the help of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Paro, nearly 50 km away from the Bhutan capital Thimpu.

The crew and all passengers on board are safe, Arunachal Pradesh’s civil aviation secretary said.