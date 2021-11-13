Guwahati: BSF Seizes 220 Prohibited Cough Syrup Bottles

220 bottles of prohibited cough syrup were seized in Guwahati by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops.

The operation was carried out by 169 Battalion of BSF under Guwahati frontier while the cough syrup bottles were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

Earlier on October 7, foiled a weapon smuggling attempt from across the International Border in the Samba area and seized a big cache of arms and ammunition.

SPS Sandhu, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and PRO BSF, Jammu informed the seizure includes four pistols, eight pistol magazines, and 232 rounds of live cartridges.

The officer said it is learned that the weapon was pushed from Pakistan to support terrorist activities being run in the Valley by various terror outfits.