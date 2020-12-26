Guwahati: Business Personalities, Journalists Join AJP

President, Secretary of Minority Development Council, Assam Nazir Hussain, and Imanul Islam have joined Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Saturday at its party head office in Guwahati.

Along with the Hussain and Islam, other businessmen and journalists have also joined the party in the presence of the party General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan.

Addressing the joining programme, Jagadish Bhuyan said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to implement CAA despite the peoples’ repeated demand to scrap the same. The Central government is extremely reluctant to protect the national identity of Assam. The government has made the people of Assam fool with the assurance that the Claus VI of the Assam Accord will be implemented, said Bhuyan

He further urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make public the report of the Clause VI.

Reacting to Amit Shah’s visit to the state, Bhuyan raised a question as to how the BJP could organize a public rally by violating the COVID-19 protocols adding that none of the people have worn masks nor they maintained social distancing.