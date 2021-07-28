Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Cab Drivers to Boycott Ola, Uber from August 1

By Pratidin Bureau

The All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union has staged a protest at Geetanagar in Guwahati against Ola and Uber alleging that the two companies have deprived the drivers from getting their benefits.

The cab drivers’ union has decided to boycott the two companies and will register in the newly developed cab service firm ‘PEINDIA’ from August 1.

The Cab Drivers’ Union further alleged that they have not even received any assistance from the government during the pandemic for which they even have to sell their cars as they have not been able to pay the EMIs.

Related News

Meghalaya To Set Up Police Outposts Along Border With Assam

Basavaraj Bommai Takes Oath as New Karnataka CM

Barak Democratic Front Calls for Bandh Over Assam-Mizoram…

Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan – A True Son Of The Soil

The union further stated that the 10,000 cab drivers who are associated with this business are now unemployed.

The leaders of the protesting organization said, “We took this decision as the authorities of Ola and Uber did not address our long-pending grievances.”

However, the PEINDIA application has not yet been installed in the Play Store but it will soon be developed, said the drivers’ union.

ALSO READ: Indian Badminton Legend Nandu Natekar No More


You might also like
Assam

“CM Sonowal is our prime candidate for 2021”: BJP MP Dilip Saikia

Assam

‘One Family One Job’ scheme under Scanner

Top Stories

6.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Indonesia

National

Centre to boost private participation in space sector

Assam

COVID-19 Assam: Active cases climbs to 5650

National

Delhi CM, Deputy CM Dropped From Melania Trump’s School Event