Guwahati: Cab Drivers to Boycott Ola, Uber from August 1

The All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union has staged a protest at Geetanagar in Guwahati against Ola and Uber alleging that the two companies have deprived the drivers from getting their benefits.

The cab drivers’ union has decided to boycott the two companies and will register in the newly developed cab service firm ‘PEINDIA’ from August 1.

The Cab Drivers’ Union further alleged that they have not even received any assistance from the government during the pandemic for which they even have to sell their cars as they have not been able to pay the EMIs.

The union further stated that the 10,000 cab drivers who are associated with this business are now unemployed.

The leaders of the protesting organization said, “We took this decision as the authorities of Ola and Uber did not address our long-pending grievances.”

However, the PEINDIA application has not yet been installed in the Play Store but it will soon be developed, said the drivers’ union.

