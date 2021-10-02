Guwahati: Car Driver Runs Over PWD Workers, 9 Injured

Guwahati: As many as nine labourers working for PWD were injured in the wee hours of Saturday when a female four-wheeler driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol hit them at Rukminigaon.

As per a witness, a speeding car rammed into an under repaired road leaving nine injured including one who is grievously injured and may have to lose his leg. The workers were repairing the road ahead of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the city on Sunday.

The witnesses also accused the driver of being in an intoxicated state. As per sources, the female driver was returning home from Hotel Taj Vivanta.

A team of Dispur police rushed to the spot by 2 am and the wounded were admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at around 3 am.

Meanwhile, the lady driver is currently detained and an investigation is underway. More details are awaited.