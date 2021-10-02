Guwahati: Car Driver Runs Over PWD Workers, 9 Injured

By Pratidin Bureau on October 2, 2021

Guwahati: As many as nine labourers working for PWD were injured in the wee hours of Saturday when a female four-wheeler driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol hit them at Rukminigaon.

As per a witness, a speeding car rammed into an under repaired road leaving nine injured including one who is grievously injured and may have to lose his leg. The workers were repairing the road ahead of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the city on Sunday.

The witnesses also accused the driver of being in an intoxicated state. As per sources, the female driver was returning home from Hotel Taj Vivanta.

A team of Dispur police rushed to the spot by 2 am and the wounded were admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at around 3 am.

Meanwhile, the lady driver is currently detained and an investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

Guwahati
Related Posts

Dispur Police Arrest Congress MLA Sherman Ali

Hindu Mahasabha Garlands Godse’s Photograph

Assam: 246 Poachers Surrender In Chirang

All Opposition Parties To Unite Against BJP Except AIUDF: Akhil Gogoi

Manipur: 11 Myanmarese With Fake Aadhar Cards Detained

No decision taken on Air India financial bid: Piyush Goyal

Assam Govt Launches “Dream Scheme” Mission Basundhara