Guwahati: Carcass Of Leopard Cub Recovered

A six-month-old leopard’s carcass was found by the officials of the Forest department in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Friday.

Acting on information received from residents of Mahadev Nagar the department officials could recover the carcass of the cub along with the help of police officials.

As per reports, injury marks were found on the carcass. A post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Reportedly, officials suspect the cub falling of a hill or being killed by another animal.