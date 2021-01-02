Top StoriesRegional

Guwahati: Carcass Of Leopard Cub Recovered

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
84

A six-month-old leopard’s carcass was found by the officials of the Forest department in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Friday.

Acting on information received from residents of Mahadev Nagar the department officials could recover the carcass of the cub along with the help of police officials.

As per reports, injury marks were found on the carcass. A post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Related News

J&K: 6 Injured In Grenade Attack

Ex Union Minister Buta Singh Passes Away

Drunken Husband Kills Wife In Sonari

COVID Vaccine Dry Run To Continue In Assam

Reportedly, officials suspect the cub falling of a hill or being killed by another animal.

You might also like
National

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 21 years of India’s victory over Pak

Entertainment

Assam | Zubeen, Jatin Bora Pledges Rs. 1L Each to fight Covid-19

National

West Bengal’s Tableau Rejected for R-Day Parade

Top Stories

“India To Eliminate TB By 2025” – Health Minister

Regional

GHC orders to Restore Mobile Internet Service by 5 PM Today

Regional

Darrang’s DTO Dipanjali Borah to be arrested soon

Comments
Loading...