Guwahati: CARI Organises Health Talk On National Pollution Control Day

A health talk was organised by the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) Guwahati on Thursday, on the occasion of National Pollution Control Day. The talk was held at their premises.

Dr. P L Bharti, the research officer in charge, Dr. Ekta, and Dr. Puti Rani Das, research officers (Ayurveda) were addressing the event.

The talk organised by CARI was focused on pollution-induced health ailments and the role of Ayurveda and Ayurvedic treatments in bringing relief to the patients and improving their quality of life.

At the event, Dr. P L Bharti said, “Pollution is a major problem in our lives today. It causes major health ailments and affects our quality of life severely. The idea is to minimise pollution as much as possible and take corrective measures to minimise the impact of such pollution-induced ailments”.

“We remain firmly committed to push Ayush clinical solutions to treat people suffering from pollution-induced ailments and enrich the quality of lives of people,” Dr. Bharti added.

Dr. Ekta then took over, explaining the impact of pollution saying, “Pollution has a direct impact on our health and well-being. Due to air pollution in the city, many respiratory-related ailments such as Asthma, Acute Pharyngitis, Conjunctivitis, Bronchitis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) may affect our health at any time.”, adding, “By timely clinical intervention and Ayurvedic treatment, these ailments can be controlled and cured leading to a healthier lifestyle”.

The CARI tweeted about the event, saying “On #NationalPollutionControlDay, a health talk was organised at CARI, Guwahati. @DrPLBharati2, officer in charge, & other doctors spoke about various pollution-induced ailments like COPD, Bronchitis, etc., and suggested ayurvedic remedies as their solution. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav”.

