Guwahati: CBI Arrests Employee Of EPFO Over Bribery

Employee of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Guwahati has been arrested while taking bribes in the head office on Saturday.

The CBI has arrested an employee named Bimalanshu Bhattacharya while accepting bribe of Rs. 3000.

According to sources, the CBI on Saturday arrested accused Bhattacharya on the spot during the bribery process at the head office of Guwahati EPF.

Accused Bimalanshu Bhattacharya appeared before the special CBI court after being arrested on Saturday.

Meanwhile the special CBI Court has ordered Bhattacharya to remain in CBI custody for three days.