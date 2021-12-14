Guwahati: CBI Arrests Railway Officer for Allegedly Taking Bribe

A railway officer was arrested by CBI after he was caught red-handed while taking bribe from an organization in Guwahati. The chief technical officer, Ranjit Kumar Bora of electricity department demanded a sum of Rs. 2.50crore from the organization in the name of providing contracts.

The organization gave Rs. 50lakh rupees as advance to Ranjit Kumar Bora while he was arrested by the CBI.

The CBI also arrested the person who represents the organization for offering bribe to the railway officer.

Bora was arrested from Maligaon railway headquarters in Guwahati.

ALSO READ: Delhi Reports 4 New Cases of Omicron, State’s Tally Reaches 6