Guwahati: Central Jail Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Central Jail
184

An inmate of Central Jail, Guwahati has been tested positive for COVID-19. The person identified as Jintu Nath was arrested in a theft case. He was arrested by Dispur Police on June 1.

The Kamrup (M) deputy commissioner visited the jail immediately after the report and asked the jail authorities to take him to hospital. The patient is now under treatment.

The COVID-19 patient hails from Beltola. He was in isolation at the jail with seven other inmates. All the inmates have been sent for tests and two out of them have been tested negative.

Moreover, four police personnel of Dispur Police station have been quarantined. They arrested Jintu along with a bike from the Jalukbari area on the 1st of June.

At present, there are 1117 inmates at Guwahati Central Jail.

You might also like
National

Rahul slams BJP, RSS over Pragya’s remarks on Godse

National

State sponsorship of terrorism biggest threat to the humanity: Modi

Entertainment

Nana’s lawyer advises not to interact with media

Regional

Three Assam Men convicted in Burdwan blast case

Regional

“Cong may form post-poll alliance with like-minded parties in Mizoram”

Regional

Richest and poorest candidates in Assam Phase-II

Comments
Loading...