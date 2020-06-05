Guwahati: Central Jail Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19

An inmate of Central Jail, Guwahati has been tested positive for COVID-19. The person identified as Jintu Nath was arrested in a theft case. He was arrested by Dispur Police on June 1.

The Kamrup (M) deputy commissioner visited the jail immediately after the report and asked the jail authorities to take him to hospital. The patient is now under treatment.

The COVID-19 patient hails from Beltola. He was in isolation at the jail with seven other inmates. All the inmates have been sent for tests and two out of them have been tested negative.

Moreover, four police personnel of Dispur Police station have been quarantined. They arrested Jintu along with a bike from the Jalukbari area on the 1st of June.

At present, there are 1117 inmates at Guwahati Central Jail.