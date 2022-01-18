Guwahati: CGPD Team Nab Thief, Recover Gold Bangle Among Other Stolen Items

According to the tweet, a Central Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) team from the Pragjyotishpur Police Station acted swiftly on a registered theft case and arrested the accused.

The Guwahati Police arrested one man on Tuesday in connection with a robbery case after prompt action from a police team from Pragjyotishpur Police Station.

The arrested robber has been identified as one Md. Sonowar Ali, the Guwahati Police informed via its Twitter handle. The nabbed accused is a resident of Chayygaon in Assam’s Kamrup district, the police informed.

Notably, apart from cash, the police were able to recover a gold bangle, a mobile phone, and other stolen items from his possession.

Police are yet to nab the co-accused in the case. The tweet read, “A CGPD team from Pragjyotishpur PS acted swiftly on a theft case & arrested one Md Sonowar Ali of Chaygaon. Cash, a gold bangle, a mobile & other stolen items were recovered from his possession. Search is on to nab the co-accused. Legal action has been initiated”.

