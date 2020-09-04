Guwahati: Chandmari Police Seize Cash, 3 Arrested

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
244

The Chandmari police in an operation seized a large sum of money and arrested three youths in connection to it. The arrested has been identified as Deep Mudoi, Subhash Kalita, and Somnath Dhara.

The youths looted an amount of Rs. 2lakh 46 thousand by breaking an ATM of Indian Overseas bank. They have been arrested red-handed from a flat of Bamunimaidam while dividing the money.

Police informed that although the youths looted Rs. 2lakhs 46 thousand, police recovered Rs. 2lakhs 40 thousand from them.

